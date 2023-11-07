PA Pro Family Voter Guide Available

HARRISBURG – With PA’s general election being held today, if you wish to consult a voters guide to find out more on judicial and school board candidates, you can check out PA Family Voter, an online, pro family guide to help you make a decision before you head to the polls. You simply type in your name, email, and address to get a voters guide personalized for you with the candidates being voted on in your district. It can be found at PAFamilyVoter.com or you can click on the banner below. Make sure you get out and vote today as the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.