PA Primary Election “A Success” Says Commonwealth Secretary

HARRISBURG – Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt reported that PA’s primary election ran efficiently and successfully, noting minimal reports of routine issues from voters across the state. Schmidt said that dedicated and hard-working county election staff and poll workers across the Commonwealth have again conducted a free, fair, safe, and secure election. Voters, whether voting by mail or in person at their polling places, deserved recognition for casting their ballots and ensuring their voices are heard. Counties received about 896,000 mail ballot applications for the primary. Pennsylvanians also voted in person at 9,163 polling places across all 67 counties. Final voter turnout numbers will be available in the coming weeks after all eligible votes have been counted.