PA Pregnancy Wellness Collaborative Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a portion of a press conference held in Harrisburg unveiling the PA Pregnancy Wellness Collaborative – a new organization that will represent PA’s local pregnancy medical clinics and resource centers and advocate for them. State lawmakers and pro life advocates attended the unveiling and talked about the great work provided to help women handle their pregnancy. The PA Pregnancy Wellness Collaborative has a website at PAPregnancy.com. Hear more about the pro life organization on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”