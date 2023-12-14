PA Poised To Give Schools Flexibility On Minimum Requirements

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA school districts would have greater flexibility to have shorter school weeks or longer days under legislation headed to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1507 passed both chambers unanimously. It would allow schools to complete the school year a minimum of either 180 days or 900 hours at the elementary level and 180 days or 990 hours at the secondary level. The schools currently must do both. Supporters argued the current law held schools to rigid schedules that didn’t allow for flexibility to address student needs.