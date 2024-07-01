PA Poet Laureate Bill Advances In State House

HARRISBURG – The Keystone State would have an official Poet Laureate under a measure approved by the PA House. Bill sponsor, Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman said former PA Gov. Robert Casey appointed Samuel Hazo as PA Poet Laureate in 1993, but the position has since been effectively terminated. Several local governments, including Philadelphia, York, and Erie County, honor their local poets by designating them poet laureates. House Bill 2308 would create the official position of PA Poet Laureate and establish a selection process where a committee would send a list of nominees to the governor to make a final decision. The PA Poet Laureate, an unpaid position, would serve at official functions, such as reading a poem at the governor’s inauguration. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.