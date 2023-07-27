PA Playground Accessibility Bill Advancing

HARRISBURG -Working to ensure all kids and their families can enjoy the benefits of play, Rep. Jamie Flick of Lycoming & Union Counties praised passage of a bill he co-sponsored to improve playground accessibility for children with disabilities. He says research shows that play is crucial to a child’s physical, social, cognitive, and emotional development,. He hopes that with accessibility upgrades, parks and playgrounds across PA will soon include sensory play equipment, adaptations for blind and visually impaired individuals, and apparatuses for wheelchair users. House Bill 1173 would require the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to prioritize grant funding to park and recreation construction projects that establish or upgrade playgrounds for the inclusion of children with disabilities. The bill passed in the PA House and now goes to the state Senate for consideration.