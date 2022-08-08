PA Pipeline Conviction Leads To Agreement

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC, both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines in PA. Mariner East 2 Pipeline, which crosses 17 counties in the southern tier of PA, and Revolution Pipeline, a 42.5 mile pipeline that starts in Butler County, and is routed through Beaver and Allegheny Counties, and connects to a gas processing plant in Washington County. As part of the agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of potential water quality impacts for homeowners from the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline and offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing the impacted private water supplies. An independent, professional geologist will review water testing and advise on water quality and impact. Energy Transfer will also pay $10 million towards projects that improve the health and safety of water sources along the routes of the pipelines.