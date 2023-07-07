PA PFA Orders To Protect Pets

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation to expand protection from abuse or PFA orders to include pets. PFA orders are filed with a judge and are designed to prevent an individual from having contact with, and prohibits any form of abusive behavior toward, another person. Extensive research has shown that when an abuser can no longer harm an individual due to a PFA, they often turn their attention to vulnerable family pets, subjecting them to continued abuse and further traumatizing the victim. House Bill 1210 was crafted in coordination with the PA Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Humane Society of the United States. It also garnered the support of over 70 law enforcement, domestic violence and advocacy organizations. The bipartisan legislation now moves to the PA Senate.