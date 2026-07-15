PA Parents To Get Information On Eating Disorders

HARRISBURG – The inclusion of eating disorder education is part of PA’s 2026-27 state budget that was signed on July 12th by the governor. Parents will now have more resources on childhood eating disorders under the new provision. Schools in PA will be required to annually provide educational information to parents with children in 6th-12th grades about eating disorders and resources to help overcome them. It will give parents the tools to help prevent eating disorders, recognize the signs earlier, and connect their children with the resources and support they need for recovery. The PA Department of Education will, in conjunction with the PA Department of Health, develop an advisory committee, which will develop guidelines for providing parent educational information regarding eating disorders.