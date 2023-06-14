PA Officials Tout Dairy Month & Farm Budget Proposals

MIFFLINTOWN – Gov. Josh Shapiro and PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured a Juniata County dairy farm to celebrate Dairy Month and highlight the Governor’s budget proposals to support farmers and small businesses who make the state a national leader in agriculture. The governor’s budget proposes critical investments in PA’s $132 billion agriculture industry, including $13.8 million to fully fund the PA Farm Bill for the fifth year, a $1 million investment for the creation of a new Organic Center of Excellence, and $2.5 million for the Farmland Preservation Program. Secretary Redding said each person in PA’s dairy industry – from the farm to the table – works 365 days a year to nourish our families with wholesome, high-quality products that support our lives and pour dollars into our economy to support our jobs and communities. PA’s dairy industry supports over 53,000 jobs and contributes over $14 billion to our economy.