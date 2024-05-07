PA Officials Remember The Holocaust

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro joined the PA Jewish Coalition and bipartisan leaders from the General Assembly for the Coalition’s Civic Commemoration of the Holocaust. The annual event for Jewish community leaders, elected officials, and family members of Holocaust survivors pays tribute to the six million Jews who were murdered during the Holocaust and other victims of Nazi persecution. Shapiro also reflected on the attack of Israel by Hamas along with a 150% increase in antisemitic incidents across our nation. He also remembered the deadliest act of antisemitic hate in U.S. history that occurred at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue when a gunman murdered eleven people.