PA Officials Kick Off Problem Gambling Awareness Month

HARRISBURG – Some PA government officials gathered in Harrisburg to kick off March as National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Deputy Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Kelly Primus encouraged all Pennsylvanians to learn about the signs of problem gambling and use that knowledge to help spread the message that treatment and resources are available. Individuals seeking compulsive or problem gambling treatment can call PA’s helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). The helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to connect callers with local resources in their community. A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 1-800-522-4700 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator. Information on problem gambling resources can also be found at ddap.pa.gov.