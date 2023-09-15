PA Officials Examine Food Insecurity In Harrisburg Area

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg’s Downtown Daily Bread was visited by area officials and members of the Shapiro Administration to discuss how working with community partners is helping Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity. PA Department of Human Services Secretary, Dr. Val Arkoosh said, “Having access to nutritious food is vital to a person’s physical and mental health, including their ability to learn, grow, and thrive. Every Pennsylvanian deserves the dignity and peace of mind of knowing where their next meal is coming from.” She encouraged those who need help paying for food to apply for nutrition assistance, and for those who are able, to donate money and time to local food banks, pantries, and community kitchens. September is Hunger Action Month. According to the latest data available from Feeding America, south-central PA is home to more than 157,000 people who experience food insecurity every day, including nearly 25,000 in Dauphin County alone.