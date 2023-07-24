PA Officials Celebrate Organic Field Day

KUTZTOWN – Gov. Josh Shapiro and PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited the Rodale Institute in Kutztown to celebrate the Institute’s Annual Organic Field Day and meet with U.S. military veterans currently enrolled in the Institute’s Veteran Farm Training program. The event brings farmers, gardeners, university faculty and students, and legislators together to celebrate PA’s organic agriculture sector. Gov. Shapiro has pushed for more investments in organic agriculture through the PA Farm Bill and the creation of the new Organic Center of Excellence through the 2023-24 budget. Participants learned about the latest organic agriculture farming trials, research, and demonstration projects and had opportunity to visit nearly 20 demonstration stations. The Commonwealth, through the Department of Agriculture and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, has invested $5.3 million into the Rodale Institute to support its research and job training initiatives.