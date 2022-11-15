PA Officials Alert Drivers About Snow Squalls

HARRISBURG – Officials from the National Weather Service, PennDOT, and State Police are reminding drivers of the threat that snow squalls can pose and advised motorists to observe warnings related to these dangerous weather hazards. Meteorologist Greg Devoir says snow squalls can occur very quickly catching drivers off guard and lead to major transportation impacts, including deadly multi-vehicle accidents. If you are driving when a Snow Squall Warning is issued, the best thing to do is gradually reduce your speed and exit the roadway at the next opportunity .PennDOT is prepared for the winter season and actively monitors conditions and forecasts, but they can not prevent snow squalls or know exactly where they’ll hit.