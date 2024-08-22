PA National Guard To Help Ukrainian Soldiers

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP – More than 150 soldiers with the PA National Guard’s 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team were honored during a deployment ceremony as they are preparing to leave their homes and loved ones for a year-long deployment to Germany. They will serve with Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine aiding 7th Army Training Command with their mission of helping Ukraine defend itself. Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the combat team, says this mission supports U.S. enduring national interests that includes security for U.S. allies and partners, respect for universal values, and a rules-based international world order that promotes peace and security. The soldiers and their families were praised for their dedication to duty and selfless service.