PA Mortgage Relief Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan mortgage relief bill has been signed into law. Act 16 of 2025 gives borrowers greater flexibility in the mortgage process by allowing lenders to offer discount points. This enables consumers to reduce their interest rates and monthly mortgage payments. The new law repeals provisions in the Loan Interest and Protection Law that previously prohibited lenders from offering discount points on second mortgages. The change brings PA in line with 45 other states and allows consumers to voluntarily pay points up front in exchange for lower long-term interest rates. It applies only to residential loans and does not affect commercial lending. Homeowners may also benefit by using discount points as a cost-effective way to access equity for renovations, debt consolidation or other personal needs. The law will take effect in 60 days.