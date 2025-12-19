PA Money Match Checks Are In The Mail

HARRISBURG – PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that nearly 100,000 PA Money Match checks, totaling over $22 million, are being mailed to all corners of the Commonwealth. She is urging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for the checks and to cash or deposit them promptly when they arrive. PA Money Match is a new part of the Treasury’s unclaimed property program. With Money Match, unclaimed property valued up to $500 belonging to a single owner can be returned automatically to individuals without the need to search or file a claim. With the mailing of the year’s last batch of checks, more than $50 million will have been returned automatically during the program’s first year. Unclaimed property valued above $500, that has multiple owners, or other complexities still requires a claim to be filed along with the submission of required documentation. Unclaimed property includes things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, rebates, insurance policies, and more. More than one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed some of the $5 billion in unclaimed property in Treasury’s care. To search for unclaimed property visit the website: patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.