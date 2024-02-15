PA Medical Test Results Measure Advances

HARRISBURG – Legislation which would balance a patient’s right to access their health information with the important role that medical professionals provide in helping patients understand their test results was approved by the PA House Health Committee. House Bill 1956, sponsored by Lackawanna County Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, would require providers to inform patients that they will be receiving their test results in their electronic health record or that they can ask the provider to mail the results to them. In the bill, pathology or radiology reports likely to show a finding of cancer, or tests that may reveal a serious condition, could be delayed after they are finalized, unless the health care practitioner directs otherwise. This would allow time for the patient’s doctor to verify potentially alarming results and provide appropriate counsel. Kosierowski and Berks County Rep. Barry Jozwiak modeled the bill after legislation approved in Kentucky and California. House Bill 1956 awaits action by the full state House.