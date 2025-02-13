PA Medical Test Results Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House Health Committee unanimously approved legislation which would balance a patient’s right to access their health information with the important role that medical professionals provide in helping patients. House Bill 409 would require providers to inform patients that they will be receiving their test results in their electronic health record or that they can ask the provider to mail the results to them. It also addresses another concern heard from patients and providers that immediate access to test results may provide patients with worrisome information, but without important context on their own prognosis or treatment options. Under the bill, pathology or radiology reports likely to show a finding of cancer or tests that may reveal a serious genetic condition, could be delayed after they are finalized, unless the health care practitioner directs otherwise. This would allow time for the patient’s doctor to verify potentially alarming and upsetting results and provide appropriate counsel. The bill aims to strike a balance between patient’s right to access their health information with the important role of providers to provide context helping patients understand the implications of their results. The goal is to reduce undue anxiety, while ensuring patients have control over their own health care information. The bill now moves to the full state House for consideration.