PA March For Life On Monday

HARRISBURG – The 6th annual PA March for Life takes place this coming Monday, September 21 at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. PA Family Institute President/CEO Michael Geer says thousands will attend to make a stand for unborn children and their families. Former PA U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum is the keynote speaker at the march along with other pro life officials, state lawmakers, and religious leaders. The day starts with a time of praise and worship at 10 a.m. followed by a rally at 11 a.m., and the march at 12 noon. You can get more information about the march and buses that are coming to the march by clicking on the banner below.