PA Man In Custody After Governor Threat

HARRISBURG – A Delaware County man is in custody after threatening Gov. Josh Shapiro. 65-year-old Richard Franklin of Brookhaven made threats against the governor while at the district office of Delaware County state Rep. Leanne Krueger. Franklin had gone to Krueger’s office to contest or seek assistance regarding his outstanding taxes. While in contact with a staff member who attempted to assist him, Franklin used an anti-semitic ethnic slur while he communicated a threat of arson to the Governor’s mansion. Authorities made contact with Franklin at his residence on July 8th. Franklin provided multiple inconsistent accounts of what occurred at the District Office. He was taken into custody and faces terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, harassment, and other charges.