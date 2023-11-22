PA Mail-In Ballots Should Count If Dated Incorrectly

HARRISBURG (AP) -A federal judge says mail-in ballots in PA should still count even if they’re not dated correctly, as long as they are received in time. The judge ruled that county boards of election may no longer reject mail ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes. The judge said in PA’s case, elections officials do not use the date on the outer envelope to determine whether the vote should be counted. The decision has implications for the 2024 presidential election in a key battleground state where Democrats have been far more likely to vote by mail than Republicans. Thousands of improperly dated ballots were thrown out in the 2022 election.