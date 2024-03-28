PA Mail-In Ballot Dating Rule Legal Under Civil Rights Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – A requirement for PA voters to put accurate handwritten dates on the outside envelopes of their mail-in ballots does not run afoul of a civil rights law, a federal appeals court panel said Wednesday, overturning a lower court ruling. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to uphold enforcement of the required date on return envelopes, a technical mandate that caused thousands of votes to be declared invalid in the 2022 election. The total number is a small fraction of the state’s electorate, but the court’s ruling puts additional attention on PA’s election procedures ahead of the presidential election.