PA Lt. Gov. Calls For Continued Investments In Gun Violence Prevention Strategies

HARRISBURG – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis joined state and local leaders, law enforcement officials, victim advocates and community-based organizations at a roundtable conversation in Harrisburg to highlight strategies that are working – as PA experienced the nation’s second largest decline in gun homicides last year – and call for additional investments to reduce violence and make communities safer. Lt. Gov. Davis said, “The Shapiro-Davis Administration is taking a holistic approach to addressing the epidemic of gun violence, and the strategies we’re funding – supporting law enforcement, as well as community-based organizations that help to prevent violence – are starting to see results. There is still a lot of work to be done, but we should celebrate progress.

In February, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed a state budget that invests $100 million to address and prevent gun violence in Pennsylvania communities.