PA Lt. Gov. Advocates For Gun Violence Office

HARRISBURG – PA Lt. Gov. Austin Davis joined gun safety advocates and family members of gun violence victims at a Capitol news conference to call for an investment in the state Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which is a key part of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal. Davis said while they are making strides to make communities safer, gun violence rates are still high, particularly among young people. That’s why a statewide Office of Gun Violence Prevention is needed to coordinate efforts and make sure the investments are smart and strategic. The budget proposal will invest $100 million, including $1 million to stand up, staff, and fund the Office of Gun Violence Prevention within the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which the Lieutenant Governor chairs.