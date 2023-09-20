PA Lobbying Reform Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The Senate State Government Committee has advanced lobbying reform legislation. Senate Bill 723 would extend the state’s prohibition for public officials or employees from lobbying the governmental body in which they were associated to two years. PA currently has a one-year moratorium, which creates opportunities for legislators and legislative staff to leave the General Assembly and return to lobby the chamber where they came from in the same session. Bill sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill says the passage of her bill would bring the Keystone State on par with 14 other states that already have at least a two-year revolving door restriction, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.