PA LIHEAP Application Period Underway

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians needing help with their utility bills can now apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP. Now through April 10, 2026, persons can apply for a cash grant to help pay their heating bill. Persons can receive from $200 to $1,000 based on household size, income, and fuel type. The cash grant is a one-time payment. If approved, the grant is sent directly to the utility provider or fuel company to be credited on your bill. Persons experiencing an emergency related to their household’s heat may be eligible to receive additional funds through a crisis grant. Renters and homeowners are both eligible for LIHEAP benefits. Individuals and families do not need to be on another public assistance program or have unpaid heating bills to qualify. To apply online for LIHEAP or for more information about the program, click on the banner below.