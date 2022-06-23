PA Lifeline Scholarship Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee approved a bill extending Lifeline Scholarships to students in under-performing school districts. House Bill 2169 would offer scholarships to public school students in the bottom 15% of lowest-performing schools. Lifeline Scholarships would give students in the lowest-performing schools a portion of the per-pupil education funding to use on educational expenses, such as tuition, curriculum, and tutoring. 80% of students in the bottom 15% of schools are non-white and economically disadvantaged. The PA House approved the bill in April. The measure advances to the full state Senate.