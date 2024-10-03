PA Lemon Law To Cover Motorcycles

HARRISBURG – PA’s Lemon Law protections would be extended to cover motorcycles under a bill that passed the PA Senate. Currently, PA’s Lemon Law only protects customers who purchase or lease a car and experience defects with their car during the first year or 12,000 miles of leasing or ownership. Manufacturers are given three opportunities within a year to repair the defect. If the problem still cannot be corrected, the customer is eligible for a replacement or refund. Senate Bill 155 would extend such consumer protections to Pennsylvanians who purchase motorcycles. The bill now goes to the PA House.