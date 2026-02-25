PA Legal Action Against The Trump Administration

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has filed a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s overhaul of the national childhood immunization schedule. The lawsuit, led by Arizona and California and joined by Gov. Shapiro and 12 other states, challenges a Centers For Disease Control and Prevention Decision Memo released on January 5 of this year that ignores evidence supporting the effectiveness of the CDC’s previous childhood immunization schedule. They say the Trump Administration’s Decision Memo unlawfully circumvented the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and stripped seven childhood vaccines of their recommended status. Revoking the status flies in the face of longstanding, science-backed guidance that has prevented childhood illness and death.