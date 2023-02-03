PA Leadership Will Meet To Discuss Opportunity For Health Coverage Through Your Taxes

HARRISBURG – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis will join Pennie Executive Director Zachary Sherman and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance preparers at a news conference, Monday Feb 6th, to tout Path to Pennie™, a tax season program for connecting uninsured Pennsylvanians with health coverage.

Path to Pennie allows uninsured Pennsylvanians to indicate they are without health insurance through an optional tax form called, REV-1882 ‘Health Insurance Coverage Information Request.’ This form creates a simple and straightforward way for tax filers who are interested in enrolling in coverage at Pennie. Pennie is the only place to get financial savings to help lower the cost of coverage and care, and currently nine out of 10 of Pennie customers qualify for financial savings to lower their monthly premiums.