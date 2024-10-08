PA Leaders Honor Victims Of October 7th Massacre In Israel

PHILADELPHIA – To commemorate the first anniversary of the October 7th attacks by Hamas, Gov. Josh Shapiro led a delegation of business leaders, elected officials, and leaders from various faith communities through an exhibit at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia. The exhibition includes both interior and exterior installations aimed at memorializing the victims of the Hamas-led massacre of 1,200 people, including personal belongings of festival goers. Shapiro said they attended to bear witness to the lives lost on that devastating day. He and PA First Lady Lori Shapiro continue to pray for the return of the hostages, for an end to war, for peace in the Middle East, and for strength for all those who courageously combat terror, as well as for tolerance and understanding. May their memories be a blessing.