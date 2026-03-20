PA Lawsuit Against The EPA

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency challenging their repeal of certain environmental measures which found that six greenhouse gases in the atmosphere – carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride – threaten public health. They say the EPA’s repeal on February 12th flies in the face of both science and the law. As a result of the actions, the governor says Pennsylvanians face growing threats from increased air pollution and its associated health risks. Greenhouse gases have been considered air pollutants covered by the Clean Air Act and by repealing this rule, the EPA has unlawfully discarded years of precedent. The lawsuit is led by Massachusetts and California and joined by PA and 21 other states.