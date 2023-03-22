PA Lawmakers Seek Assault Weapons Ban

HARRISBURG – Two Democrat PA state senators plan to introduce legislation banning assault weapons in PA. Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero and Sen. John Kane of Chester & Delaware Counties say assault weapons and high-capacity magazines have repeatedly been used to commit some of the worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history. These military-style weapons have no place in civilian society. Unlike some other states, PA does not limit the type of weapon which a person may possess. The bill would mirror language very similar to what was enacted in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The bill would broaden the scoop of what the state classifies as assault weapons including banning more than 150 gun models. It will also ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds, as well as provide for a voluntary buy-back program. You can read their co-sponsorship memo by clicking on the photos below.