PA Lawmakers React To Venezuelan Military Operation

WASHINGTON, DC – PA’s federal lawmakers have reacted to the military operation that brought Venezuelan President Nicolas Moduro to the United States.

Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker reacted, “Nicolás Maduro is a narco-terrorist who has led an oppressive dictatorship and has been indicted for crimes committed against Americans. He will now stand trial. President Trump’s decisive action protects American lives. I am deeply grateful for the brave men and women who serve in our Armed Forces, including those who carried out this mission. We pray for their continued safety. I look forward to future congressional briefings on this matter.”

Area Congressman Scott Perry responded, “Socialism and crime are corrosive to people, cultures, and countries. Venezuela’s long nightmare with an illegitimate, criminal leader is finally over, and its people have been given the opportunity to choose a brighter future. Americans, likewise, can sleep better knowing that the steady stream of Venezuelan gang violence, deadly drugs, and sinister Marxism being pumped into our Nation has been dealt a decisive blow where good has prevailed over evil. God bless the world’s premier U.S. Armed Forces and President Trump for getting this done.”

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman said, “Grateful for our U.S. military personnel that handled these orders in Venezuela with precision. I maintain that we have the strongest and most lethal military in the world—today proves that even more.”

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick congratulated President Trump, his team, and our brave troops for the flawlessly executed mission. McCormick added, “For years Maduro’s regime killed our children by flooding America’s streets with poison, threatened our borders, and undermined U.S. national security. I urge what’s left of the Maduro regime to honor the will of the Venezuelan people and transition peacefully to rightfully elected leadership.”