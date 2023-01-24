PA Lawmakers Propose Medical Debt Relief Bill

HARRISBURG – Some PA House Democrats are proposing legislation to help low-income families dealing with medical debt.They propose the creation of the PA Medical Debt Repayment Program. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed state program to a similar effort that recently came to fruition at the local level in Pittsburgh. Partnering with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, the Pittsburgh City Council invested $1 million toward alleviating the medical debt of their constituents. With a $5 million investment in a state-level program, the legislators estimate more than $575 million of medical debt could be cleared.