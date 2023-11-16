PA Lawmakers OK Millions For Universities

HARRISBURG (AP) – State lawmakers in Harrisburg approved hundreds of millions of dollars for universities after a fight that dragged on five months into the fiscal year, although lawmakers continued to feud over elements of school funding. Legislation to send just over $600 million to several higher education institutions passed both the state House and Senate within hours, but the bill lacks the increase in aid for three universities – Temple, Pitt, and Penn State – that Democrats sought and that Republicans opposed. Lawmakers say Gov. Josh Shapiro was expected to sign the measure. However, a separate schools bill that also passed the Republican-controlled Senate met opposition in the House, where the Democrat majority stripped out a GOP priority that largely benefits private schools.