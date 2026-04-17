PA Lawmakers Honor Mushroom Industry

WASHINGTON, DC –A bipartisan, bicameral resolution recognizing June 1st as National Mushroom Day has been introduced by PA U.S. Senators John Fetterman and Dave McCormick and U.S. Reps. Chrissy Houlahan and Dan Meuser. Chester and Berks Counties alone produce 60% of the mushrooms in the United States and the Keystone State is the largest mushroom producer in the nation. National Mushroom Day celebrates the people and innovation behind an industry that creates good-paying jobs, businesses large and small, and supports families across the region and the country. American Mushroom Institute President Rachel Roberts thanked the PA legislators for their continued recognition and support of our their industry.