PA Judge Vows To Move Quickly On Dispute Over Mail-In Votes

HARRISBURG(AP) — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes says she’ll rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference today in the litigation brought by the Department of State. The agency is suing three Republican-majority counties over about 800 mail-in ballots from the May primary. The counties argue the ballots shouldn’t be counted because of the legal requirement for the exterior envelope dates. The dispute has stalled certification of statewide results of the primary for governor and U.S. Senate.