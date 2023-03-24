PA Judge Dismisses Latest GOP Mail Ballot Lawsuit

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Commonwealth Court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee that sought to prevent counties from helping voters ensure their ballots count by fixing minor, technical errors on mail-in ballot envelopes. Judge Ellen Ceisler wrote that county courts, not a statewide court, have jurisdiction. Republicans argued that state law prevents what is known as “ballot curing” and must be barred. Ballot curing has been practiced primarily by Democrat-leaning counties in PA. It includes notifying voters that they forgot to do things like date or sign their mail-in ballot envelope and gives them the opportunity to fix it. The state’s lawyers say no law bars it.