PA Joins Lawsuit Against Uber

HARRISBURG – The PA Attorney General’s Office, along with 20 other Attorneys General, joined a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission against the popular ride-share and delivery company, Uber. The lawsuit alleges that Uber used a variety of deceptive and unfair practices in offering and selling Uber One subscription services, which Uber promotes as saving money on rides and deliveries. The lawsuit alleges that Uber improperly used negative option marketing tactics when it offered free trial subscriptions – a practice that automatically charges consumers if they do not cancel a free trial. It also alleges Uber misled consumers about the amounts they could save when subscribing to Uber One and that the company made it very difficult to cancel once enrolled. It also alleges that Uber charged consumers before their billing date, including users whose free trial had not yet ended. Consumers who may be a victim of Uber’s practices should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office online.