PA Invests In Lancaster County Business

LANCASTER – Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing more than $4 million to support Kettle & Fire’s first company-owned manufacturing facility – which will inject more than $19.1 million into the local economy and create at least 149 new, good-paying jobs in Lancaster County. The new KettleWorks facility – located at 425 Ben Franklin Boulevard in Lancaster – spans 167,000 square feet and is equipped with advanced food production systems to support the company’s growing product line. Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined Kettle & Fire leadership to cut the ribbon on the new plant. The Gov said, “When a fast-growing company like Kettle & Fire chooses to build its first manufacturing facility right here in Pennsylvania, it shows that our Commonwealth has what it takes to compete and win in today’s economy.”

