PA Investments Bring Success To Military Veteran Farmers

BERKS COUNTY – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured Skyline Pastures in Mohrsville, Berks County, a veteran-owned farm that received $5,000 to fund erosion control and a livestock-watering system through PA Veterans In Agriculture Grants. Skyline was one of 11 veteran-owned farms to receive sub-grants through the PA Veteran Farming Network. Redding invited veterans’ services organizations to apply for up to $200,000 in PA Veterans in Agriculture funds to deliver sub-grants to veterans for farm and related business start-ups and expansion. Each veteran organization will in turn offer grants of up to $10,000 to veterans entering farming or expanding farms. Full application guidelines for PA Farmer Veteran grants will be published in the November 4, 2023 edition of the PA Bulletin. Organizations must submit applications online using the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application by Friday, December 15, 2023.