PA Hunters Can Share Their Harvest

UNDATED – The state Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania Game Commission are again encouraging hunters to consider sharing their deer harvest to provide thousands of pounds of venison to people in need. Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH) is Pennsylvania’s venison donation program for hunters who share their extra venison via a statewide network of participating meat processors to food pantries and community assistance centers across the Commonwealth. One deer provides about 200 servings of high-protein, low-fat venison. HSH has distributed 3 million pounds of donated venison since 1991. More information about the program and how to participate is available at www.sharedeer.org.