PA Hunger Free Campus Grants Awarded

HARRISBURG – A total of $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants have been awarded by the PA Department of Education to 30 institutions of higher education and private licensed schools to combat student hunger on campuses statewide. Grants are awarded to help schools address food insecurity on campus, including expanding access to food options, creating awareness initiatives, and upgrading facilities. Area institutions receiving grants include Millersville, Kutztown, and West Chester Universities, and Reading Area Community College. Grant recipients developed innovative and flexible initiatives to meet the unique needs of college students, some of which include offering a variety of meal plans including an option that provides ten or fewer meals weekly to avoid interfering with SNAP eligibility, creating or implementing meal-sharing programs, educating student leaders on campus to develop student-centered programs, or facilitating innovative community partnerships.