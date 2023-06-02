PA Human Trafficking Measures Introduced

HARRISBURG – In an effort to combat human trafficking throughout the Commonwealth, some PA state senators have introduced legislation that would remove the third-party control requirement to ensure that minors who are human trafficking victims have full access to appropriate services and support. Under current PA law, a minor that is exploited for commercial sex must identify a third party to be considered a human trafficking victim. Senate Bill 44 would remove third-party control from Titles 18 and 23 of the PA criminal code. Senate Bill 45 would eliminate the third-party control requirement to access victim services under the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline Notification Act Additionally, the package of bills would expand the authority already granted to officers appearing undercover as minors in Title 18. If passed, undercover law enforcement would be able to pose as a third party selling a minor into sexual exploitation. PA currently ranks as the 9th highest state for reported human trafficking cases. During the past five years, charges have been filed in more than 870 human trafficking cases statewide.