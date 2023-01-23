PA House Workgroup Begins Listening Tour

HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker, Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi announced the first of several planned listening tour sessions with his bipartisan Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward. The workgroup is composed of three Democrat and three Republican House members convened to create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to break partisan gridlock to swiftly address justice for sexual assault survivors. They will be joined by representatives from interested groups and survivors of childhood sexual assault to discuss how to improve House operations and the importance of providing the opportunity for survivors of childhood sexual assault to get the justice they deserve. The first session will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Simmons Auditorium at the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business, 4765 Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh. The public is invited and will be able to speak during a public comment period at the end of the session.