PA House Targets Colleges’ Fetal Research In Bill

HARRISBURG (AP) – A proposal is advancing in the PA Legislature to require the state’s four state-related universities to promise they are not conducting research or experiments with fetal tissue from elective abortions. The measure was added to a state budget bill by House Republicans on Monday. The target of the measure is the University of Pittsburgh, which is in line to receive $155 million from the state in the coming year. The university has come under criticism for conducting gruesome experiments with aborted babies. Another GOP-sponsored amendment, to force Penn State to disclose the whereabouts of a statue of former head football coach Joe Paterno, was defeated.