PA House Speaker’s Workgroup To Meet

HARRISBURG – A special workgroup which will work with PA House Speaker Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County to find bipartisan agreement to end the gridlock in the state House is scheduled to organize today. The workgroup will consist of six members: three from the Republican Caucus and three from the Democrat Caucus. The Republicans include Reps. Paul Schemel of Franklin County, Jason Ortitay of Allegheny & Washington Counties, and Valerie Gaydos of Allegheny County. The Democrats include Reps. Morgan Cephas of Philadelphia County, Peter Schweyer of Lehigh County, and Tim Briggs of Montgomery County. The workgroup will meet regularly until a path forward is reached.